Having faced an almost identical Purdue lineup over the past two games, Nebraska pitchers Courtney Wallace and Sarah Harness had to grit their way through the Boiler batting order one last time Sunday. The continuity of the weekend meant there weren’t many surprises left; Harness and Wallace threw all 21 innings over the weekend.

So Wallace didn’t cruise through the afternoon like she did Saturday, and Harness didn’t repeat Friday and shut out the Purdue lineup over her three and one-third innings. Both did enough, however, and made quality pitches in important moments, to give Nebraska’s offense enough cushion for a 4-2 win, completing the sweep in the first Big Ten series of the season.

“It’s really difficult when you face a team three times, trying to kind of become a new pitcher almost every pitch that you throw,” said catcher Ava Bredwell, who caught the entire series. “You have to really work with what you have and even creating new pitches, and so Sarah and Courtney both did (a) really great job of that this weekend, just being able to work with what they have and adjusting based on the batters.”

Harness struck out the side in the first inning and allowed a run in the second on a walk and eventual sacrifice fly. Her day ended after allowing a single and a walk in the first three batters of the fourth.

In came Wallace, who had thrown seven innings of one-run ball a day earlier. The senior made it out of the inning unscathed and allowed a run in the next inning as Purdue (15-16, 0-3 Big Ten) put together a two-out rally on three singles and an error, none of which were hit particularly hard but found gaps. It was more sustained success than the Boilermakers had against Wallace in any inning of their previous meeting.

Wallace got Bella Bacon to end the inning on a pop fly, and faced four batters in the seventh to close out the game. She finished the day having allowed one run on four hits in three and two-thirds innings.

“I thought her composure and just coming out and delivering pitches really bled into the seventh inning,” Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said, “where she closed it out really nicely.

“Hitters have been pitched maybe one way, and then it can get in their mind, ‘I’ve been pitched this way,’ and then they pitch them kind of backwards. It’s just hard. It’s so blurred.”

The Huskers (23-9, 3-0 Big Ten) opened up a lead in the second they didn’t relinquish after Brooke Andrews hit a rope into the right-center gap on the eighth pitch of her at bat. She held up at first but advanced when the throw from the outfield trickled away from second base and toward the infield. Bredwell brought her home with a triple down the right-field line.

Mya Felder drilled a homer to left field in the next frame to add to the lead, and drove in another run with a groundout in the fifth.

The result was a win that was far from glamorous over a middling Purdue team. But it was necessary for the Huskers to complete the sweep and begin conference play on the right foot, even in a game in which they didn’t get the offensive explosion of Friday or dominant pitching of Saturday.

“If you look at all three of these games, they’re all a bit different,” Revelle said. “Drastically different Game 1 to Game 2. This one was a little bit more like Game 2 but still different. I felt like this game was just pretty clean. Cleanly pitched, cleanly defended. I just think when you get to midseason and conference play, you have to learn to win a lot of different ways.”