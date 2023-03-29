LINCOLN -- A temporary break in a legislative logjam allowed a bill that would create a new payment framework for behavioral health and substance abuse service providers to win first-round approval at the Legislature on Tuesday.

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart's bill (LB276), the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow qualifying providers to seek daily or monthly reimbursements for certain treatments, which would allow them to hire more staff and increase access to timely care.

The types of services the bill was designed to expand include outpatient mental health and substance abuse services, crisis mental health, outpatient clinic primary care screening, psychiatric rehabilitation services, peer support and counseling, as well as family supports.

Wishart and other senators said the measure will help fill gaps in communities where access to care is lacking, and will provide more holistic treatments for those who need them.

While a majority of the Legislature signaled support for the measure when it first appeared on the agenda last week, the bill was delayed from advancing as part of a weeks-long filibuster from opponents of another bill (LB574) that would ban transgender youth in Nebraska from seeking certain types of health care.

On Tuesday, after the Legislature amended its permanent rules to change how the filibuster will work for the remainder of the session, Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt removed several motions and amendments from Wishart's bill.

With the path cleared, the Legislature voted to advance LB276 on a 46-0 vote.