LINCOLN — Sen. Deb Fischer secured more than $20 million for water infrastructure projects across Nebraska in a bill that was unanimously advanced Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee, Fischer’s office announced.

The Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, advanced out of committee on a 28-0 vote Thursday, includes $10 million earmarked for the Cedar Knox Rural Water Project in northeast Nebraska.

Gov. Jim Pillen in May vetoed $7 million in state funds that the Legislature had earmarked for the same project, saying the state already had put significant money into the project.

The project’s defunding at the hands of the governor was part of $119 million Pillen vetoed out of the state budget bills. State lawmakers overrode one of the governor’s line-item vetoes — restoring $1.1 million to the state auditor’s office.

Now, Fischer, the state’s senior Republican senator who sits on the body’s Appropriations Committee, has secured the sought-after funds for the construction of a water source, treatment plant and distribution system that will serve residents in Knox and Cedar counties — along with funds for a dozen other infrastructure projects.

“This funding bill will keep Nebraskans healthy and safe by investing in crucial water infrastructure projects across our state,” Fischer said in a news release Monday.

“I fought to secure measures that support the construction of water treatment plants, the replacement of aging water towers, and the continued removal of dangerous lead pipes throughout our state,” she added.

The bill, which still needs Senate and House approval, also includes $360,000 to replace lead service lines and water meters in Denton, along with $72,000 to replace water meters in Malcolm.

The bill also includes $1.5 million to upgrade and rehabilitate the existing wastewater treatment plant and collection system in York.