ASHLAND — The United States must have “calmer conversations” about immigration reform to solve the country’s workforce shortage and continue to grow the economy, a national business leader said here Tuesday.

Christine Scullion, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s executive director of government affairs, made her plea at an event hosted by the Nebraska, Omaha and Lincoln chambers of commerce at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

The annual Federal Legislative Summit brings together the state’s congressional representatives, as well as business, agricultural and state government leaders.

Scullion told the group that immigration issues don’t need to be resolved in one grand compromise and can be addressed in pieces. Those pieces can include border security as well as making it easier for people to immigrate legally or work in the country temporarily.

“The worker crisis is the border crisis — they are one and the same,” she said. “The workforce challenges in the United States are massive.”

But in her comments to the group, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer offered a pessimistic view about the chances of having discussions about immigration and related workforce issues that go beyond bumper stickers.

Nebraska’s senior senator said she supports a “step by step by step” approach and thinks the Senate could get something done that way. But she said one side insists on comprehensive reform, while she believes the first step must be to secure the border.

“Until we get that, it’s going to be difficult to bring the sides together,” Fischer said. “As we stand now, I don’t see that happening.”

Other members of the all-GOP delegation sounded a similar note, supporting proposals to address limited immigration problems while putting the priority on border security.

Sen. Pete Ricketts, for example, said he is interested in a proposal to let asylum-seekers work while in the U.S. waiting to see if they can gain asylum status. He also is co-sponsoring legislation to give legal resident status to children of people with long-term work visas. These children grew up in the U.S. but are not legally allowed to stay once reaching adulthood.

Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha-based 2nd District, is backing a proposal to recycle unused visa allocations from previous years and add them to current allocations. And he supports another plan to streamline the process for approving seasonal worker visas, typically for agricultural workers.

Bacon also voted for the Secure the Border Act, which passed the House but is not expected to get through the Senate. Among other things, the act would require construction of a border wall and end the practice of “catch and release,” under which border crossers are released to the community while awaiting hearings in immigration court.

On other topics, Fischer said Congress likely will not finish work on the new five-year farm bill by the end of September and will end up extending the current bill temporarily.

Fischer, who is on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said work on the bill has hit “some bumps in the road.” But she expressed confidence that the Senate would come up with a “strong, bipartisan” measure and that it would “hopefully” get done in a timely manner.

Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents the sprawling 3rd District, said he wants to make sure that “crazy stuff” doesn’t end up in the farm bill, particularly ideas that come from the West Coast.

Although he did not name it, he appeared to be referring to a California law that bars the sale of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet certain minimum space requirements. The law was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court this year but has generated concern among livestock producers nationally.