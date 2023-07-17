A recent report on income and gross domestic product growth shows Nebraska performed better at the start of the year than almost any other state.

According to the latest data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the state ranked No. 2 in the country in both personal income growth and growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

On the personal income side, the bureau’s analysis found that Nebraska residents saw an average 11.1% boost in the first quarter, which trailed only Maine’s 11.4%.

The state’s real GDP grew 12.3% in the first quarter on an annualized basis, just behind 12.4% growth turned in by North Dakota.

Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota all had double-digit growth, while the next fastest-growing states, Kansas and Montana, had only 6% growth.

All five of those states saw strong growth thanks to agriculture, the bureau said in a news release.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln in March estimated that the state’s farm income fell to $7.2 billion last year, down slightly from $7.3 billion in 2021, but still a strong number.

Creighton University Economics professor Ernie Goss said both of the university’s monthly economic surveys showed that Nebraska had a strong first quarter, but he disagreed that the agricultural sector is what’s driving economic growth.

“According to U.S. International Trade Association data, Nebraska contracted exports by 5.3% for the first four months of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022,” Goss said in an email.

He noted that exports of processed food fell 11.3% year-over-year during the period, while export of agricultural goods declined from $483 million in the first four months of 2022 to $311 million in the same period this year, a drop of more than 36%.

“Thus, I disagree with the hypothesis that agriculture exports accounted for Nebraska’s rapid Q1 growth,” Goss said.

Instead, he noted several other industries he believes contributed to the strong first-quarter growth, including construction, transportation and warehousing; leisure and hospitality; and manufacturing.

Manufacturing is one sector where Goss said Nebraska clearly outperformed the country as a whole.

“In our manufacturing supply manager survey, Nebraska’s overall index rose above growth neutral between February and June, indicating that the state’s manufacturing sector expanded at a healthy pace,” he said. “During this same period of time, the U.S. manufacturing survey produced overall indices below growth neutral, indicating contraction.”

An economic index published by UNL’s Bureau of Business Research also has shown strong economic growth for the state so far this year.

The bureau’s leading economic indicator has risen each of the first five months of the year, and its May report also showed strength in the manufacturing sector, which the bureau’s director, Eric Thompson, attributed in part to the ag sector.

“Nebraska manufacturing has benefited from higher food prices, given that food processing and agricultural equipment production are both a focus of the Nebraska manufacturing industry,” he said in a news release last month.

Thompson also said that because the indicator is meant to forecast economic conditions six months into the future, its performance in the first half of the year likely means growth will continue in the second half of the year.

“The increase in the leading indicator suggests the economy will grow through the end of 2023,” he said.