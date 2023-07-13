While no one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, one lucky Nebraskan is more than $200,000 richer this morning.

The Nebraska Lottery said Thursday that a $204,000 Pick 5 lottery ticket was sold Wednesday night in Fairfield.

The lottery said the ticket sold at Ken & Al's Service, 308 North D St., in Fairfield. The winning numbers from Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw: 12, 16, 22, 26, 28. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing, and prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows each drawing until someone wins, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday's $750 million jackpot matched the white balls — 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 — and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday's drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.