Consider the inaugural year of new Nebraska track and field coach Justin St. Clair a rousing success. For the first time since 2016, the NU men’s team stands atop the Big Ten as outdoor champions while the women had their highest finish in several years.

The Huskers finished with 151 points, ahead of second place Minnesota (122) and third-place Iowa (120). In Bloomington, Ind., NU got key Sunday contributions from Lincoln native Darius Luff — who won the 110-meter hurdles in a school-record time of 13.32 seconds — and throwers Maxwell Otterdahl and Jonah Wilson, who finished 1-2 in the discus. On Saturday, the duo finished in the opposite order for the shot put.

Overall, NU scored 57 of its 151 points in three throws events. Otterdahl and Wilson’s presence at Nebraska is the direct result of St. Clair, who brought Otterdahl along with him from North Dakota State and attracted Wilson, a graduate of Washington, for one more season at NU. Following the retirement of Gary Pepin, St. Clair was initially named the interim head coach for 2023-2024 before athletic director Trev Alberts removed the interim tag in February.

St. Clair’s presence was a driving force behind the improvement of the women’s throwers, as well. Axelina Johannsson — who set a school and Swedish record in shot put on Saturday — followed St. Clair to Nebraska, and the Huskers’ elite javelin throwers — who took the top four spots — in the event — have also been built under St. Clair’s tutelage.

NU’s women finished third with 112 points. Michigan won the team title with 139, while Ohio State had its multi-year winning streak broken by finishing second. On Sunday, Nebraska’s Jenna Rogers won the high jump while Lotavia Brown won the triple jump. The squads got contributing points in various Sunday relays, as well.