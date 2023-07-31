A Crete man was treated at a hospital in Crete after he accidentally shot himself with his friend's handgun at a barbecue Saturday evening about 15 miles southwest of Lincoln, according to authorities.

The 29-year-old man picked the Glock 9 mm up off a picnic table, cocked it and pulled the trigger after the gun's owner, a 22-year-old Lancaster County man, had set it down while showing it off to friends at the barbecue, said Capt. Tommy Trotter of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at a property near the southwestern edge of Lancaster County, two miles east of Crete, Trotter said. Crete police called the Sheriff's Office to investigate after determining it happened in Lancaster County.

"The investigation revealed that it was completely accidental," Trotter said.

The man shattered a metatarsal bone in his right foot. He was treated at Crete Area Medical Center and released.

Deputies didn't issue any citations stemming from the incident.