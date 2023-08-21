New research from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute shows Nebraska is “moving in the wrong direction” to achieve full funding for high-quality early childhood education, something that has been lacking in many communities for years.

In a study published earlier this month, the institute warns that a looming federal funding cliff for child care providers could further strain Nebraska’s already underfunded early childhood education system.

In 2021, the total investment needed to fund high-quality child care in Nebraska was just over $1 billion, according to the latest data available in the study. Funding for that year barely topped $438 million, leaving a 57% funding gap. In 2017, the funding gap was 51%.

Cathey Huddleston-Casas, the study’s author, said the gap will continue to widen following the expiration of Nebraska’s $312 million federal COVID-19 relief package. This federal aid has been used by providers since 2021 as a way to help keep child care afloat during the pandemic, but the majority of the funds must be spent by September. A small amount has an expiration date in the fall of 2024.

“When this money goes away, they’re going to have to look at the teachers they’ve hired and say, ‘I can’t continue to pay you this much because I don’t have this money coming in the door anymore,’ “ Huddleston-Casas said. “And those teachers will leave. When centers lose teachers, they cannot serve as many children, and when centers cannot serve as many children, families lose access to child care.”

For Lisset Christian, owner of Diana’s Learning Center in South Omaha, the end of the pandemic aid will make it harder to give her one staff member meaningful pay increases.

“I try my best to provide her with as big of a wage as I can, but it leaves me kind of breaking even at the end of the day,” Christian said. “I’m not getting rich off of this.”

Christian said she and other metro providers have been holding their breath in hopes of the state issuing more grants. Early childhood education receives roughly half of its funding from state and federal sources, while the other half is from the private sector, such as parent payments.

But Huddleston-Casas said state funding has been lacking for years. While Nebraska’s gross domestic product grew $8 billion between 2017 and 2021, early childhood education funding has decreased.

Huddleston-Casas said the state is moving away from the goal of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, which calls for fully funding the state’s early childhood system by 2030.

Right now, Huddleston-Casas said the system is subsidized by paying its workforce low wages with no benefits.

“Even before COVID, child care was already not at it’s strongest,” Christian said. “You are struggling to find employees while also providing a living wage for yourself. We are struggling — even if COVID had never happened.”

Nebraska has experienced a net loss of nearly 10% of its child care programs since before the pandemic, according to the institute. Nearly 91% of counties reported not having enough child care slots to meet local demand and families in 11 counties lack access to even a single licensed provider.

Huddleston-Casas said the study was distributed to lawmakers and state education officials — but it’s not known who will take action.

“I feel like if we all recognize that when we spend money on quality early care and education, it’s investing because it comes back to us. It comes back to us in academic achievement, employment, taxes paid, not paying for correctional facilities, and so on and so forth,” Huddleston-Casas said. “But typically, those kinds of returns on investment take years. And elected officials don’t necessarily have years to demonstrate their own impact. And so that makes it very difficult to compete with all of the priorities that they’re asked to consider.”