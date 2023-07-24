LINCOLN — Some Nebraskans struggling to pay their rent may get a hand this fall, thanks to delayed federal pandemic aid and a change of policy in the Governor’s Office.

This spring, Gov. Jim Pillen accepted $48.2 million of federal emergency rental assistance money that former Gov. Pete Ricketts refused to take.

Now Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Financing Authority, said the state housing agency is gearing up to start taking applications for aid by September.

The money will be available to help renters in all but Douglas and Lancaster Counties, she said. Those counties, plus Omaha and Lincoln, got their share of aid directly from the federal government last year.

People in Nebraska’s 91 other counties had been left to go without the help, which represented the second round of emergency rental assistance offered to the state.

Ricketts repeatedly refused to take the money, even vetoing a bill that would have required him to apply for it. He argued that the COVID-19 emergency was over and the state’s strong economy did not warrant accepting federal aid.

“It would be irresponsible of me as Governor to take federal dollars that we do not need,” he said in an April 2022 letter to Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo.

Ricketts similarly turned down emergency food assistance and ended expanded unemployment benefits, both available through federal pandemic relief programs. He argued that the aid would discourage people from working and make them too reliant on government.

Pillen has taken a different stance, arguing that the state should make use of federal dollars to help lift up the working poor.

“Fundamentally I’m a believer that if there are federal funds that are available with limited strings attached, that’s a responsibility as your governor to get more than our fair share of that,” he said last week, during his monthly radio show.

Pillen added that he thought the rental funds were “a great investment for our state.” He emphasized that the money should go to help people who are working and be provided as a “hand up, not a handout.”

His administration applied for what remained of the federal rental assistance funds on May 9. The state got the money 10 days later.

Nebraska was originally allocated $120 million in the second round of rental assistance. But the federal government reallocated 60% of the money when the state did not apply by the March 31, 2022, deadline. First priority to get the reallocated funds went to other agencies in the state, namely Omaha and Lincoln and their counties.

State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced a bill this year that would have required Pillen to apply for the federal rental assistance, said he was happy that the governor decided to take the money.

While he regretted that the state did not apply for the money sooner, Cavanaugh said the funds will be important for the counties that are home to the state’s midsize cities, such as Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista and Gretna in Sarpy County, and Grand Island in Hall County.

“The more we can help people stay in their houses, the better,” he said.

Harner said the plan is to use up to 15% of the money for services that promote housing stability, such as counseling, mediation, eviction diversion and prevention and specialized services for people with disabilities or who are older.

The rest will be available to pay past-due rent, utilities, current and future rent, plus moving costs for renters whose income falls below 80% of the median income for their county. Once the majority of funds have been distributed, she said, some money may be used to support affordable housing.

Top priority for the rental aid will go to households headed by seniors or people with disabilities and to domestic violence survivors. Other priority groups include households with at least one member working 30 hours a week and households with minor children. People will be limited to 18 months of assistance, counting both first- and second-round aid.

NIFA did not handle the first-round aid. Harner said the agency plans to run the new program similar to the process it used to distribute federal homeowners assistance money earlier. More information will be provided when the application process gets closer to launch.