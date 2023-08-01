Hunters may begin purchasing 2023 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 14.

A fall turkey permit still is valid statewide, but significant changes have taken place for the fall season in 2023.

• Each hunter may only have one fall permit.

• The bag limit allows the take of one turkey of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment.

• All turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck.

• The fall turkey season is Oct. 1-Nov. 30.

Permits will be available at OutdoorNebraska.gov and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.