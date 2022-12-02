Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for vacancies

LINCOLN – Terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board (Nebraska Corn Board) will expire June 30, 2023, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.
- District 2 - Includes the counties of Thayer, Fillmore, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin and Adams (Note: John Greer, the current District 2 director, has indicated he will not pursue reappointment).
- District 3 - Includes the counties of York, Polk, Hamilton and Merrick (Note: Brandon Hunnicutt, the current District 3 director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).
- At Large – The at large director represents all counties in Nebraska (Note: Jay Reiners, the current At Large director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).
Appointments to the board for Districts 2 and 3 are made by the Governor of Nebraska. The at large director appointment is made by the board. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, reside in an open district, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.
Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521), by calling 402-471-2676 or emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov. A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. The at large position must have 50 signatures from farmers throughout the state of Nebraska. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. Faxed copies do not qualify.