LINCOLN -- The state employee tasked with restoring, preserving and protecting Nebraska's State Capitol is the subject of a criminal investigation following an altercation between him and a contracted employee prior to the annual Statehood Day Dinner on Saturday, according to authorities.

Bob Ripley, who has worked as the Capitol Administrator for more than 40 years, was involved in an altercation with a member of the contracted staff setting up at the Capitol ahead of Saturday's dinner, said Cody Thomas, the Nebraska State Patrol's spokesman.

Capitol Security — a part of the State Patrol — took the report Saturday of the altercation, which was first reported by the Nebraska Examiner.

The State Patrol is still investigating the incident. Ripley hasn't been cited or charged for his alleged role in the altercation, Thomas said.

Ripley did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Laura Strimple, Gov. Jim Pillen's communications director, confirmed that he had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Ripley, who sits on the Nebraska State Capitol Commission, is overseeing a $131 million project to totally renovate the building's HVAC system.

The Capitol was constructed over a 10-year period from 1922 to 1932 at a cost of just less than $10 million.

The building hosts 100,000 visitors a year, including 25,000 to 30,000 school children, and it dominates a skyline that is restricted to assure and protect the structure's ongoing prominence.