LINCOLN — Nebraska may have found its centerfielder for the next two seasons.

The Huskers landed one of the fastest players at the junior college level as Riley Silva of Barton C.C. became the 15th commitment of NU’s 2023 recruiting class during the weekend. Silva has been the ultimate table setter for his team in Great Bend, Kansas, stealing 41 bases — tied for sixth in all of NJCAA’s Division I — with a .394 batting average and .491 on-base percentage in 49 games.

His skillset mirrors that of current Nebraska speedster Casey Burnham, a 40-game starter in center this spring completing his final year of eligibility. Both hit left-handed. Both are thriving in the No. 2 spot in their respective batting orders this spring. Both push the envelope on the base paths and fly around the outfield.

“We both don’t hit for a lot of power but we use that to our advantage,” Silva said. “We can bunt, hit line drives into the gap. (Coaches) were making me feel like I’d be a good fit out there in center field next year. Definitely going to make a big impact at the top of the lineup and get the game started off right.”

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has run the 60-yard dash in 6.38 seconds, an elite mark in the baseball evaluation drill. He’s also drawn 22 walks against just 19 strikeouts this spring to go with 11 doubles.

Silva is the latest in the flowing Canada-to-Nebraska pipeline that has produced multiple Huskers. His path is similar to that of former infielder Core Jackson (2021 class), pitcher Caleb Clark (2022) and incoming outfielder Matt Evans (2023) — all came from the Great Lakes Canadians travel program coached by former NU standout Adam Stern, who was part of the same 1998 class as current Nebraska coach Wil Bolt.

Others from the Great White North are current Nebraska catcher/infielder Ben Columbus and juco infielder Aaron Manias, who committed last week with the 2023 group.

“Knowing they’ve all enjoyed it and liked it definitely makes me feel better about my decision,” Silva said.

The Ontario native graduated high school in 2020 and spent a year working and working out during the depths of the pandemic. He landed at Barton and appeared in just 11 games as a freshman after spraining his ankle early during what he called “a throwaway year” — in hindsight, he said, he wished he would have redshirted.

Stern texted Silva last fall that he had put in a good word with Nebraska. All the 22-year-old had to do was perform this spring. Silva has done it, developing confidence that drawing a walk is as good as a double or even a triple

“Honestly,” he said, “I feel like I can steal every base.”

Wichita State, Bradley, McNeese, Cal Poly and Cal were other schools expressing interest, Silva said. Nebraska won him over while visiting during the Minnesota series last month.

“It makes me feel better knowing I’m going to a place that people love and have had success at,” Silva said. “Now is the time to keep grinding and chipping away.”