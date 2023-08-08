LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is joining with Iowa to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over a request to allow the sale of year-round gasoline blended with up to 15% ethanol, known as E15.

In April 2022, eight governors — including then-Gov. Pete Ricketts — asked the EPA to allow the sale of E15 gas through the summer. According to the lawsuit, announced via press release Monday, the EPA was required to respond within 90 days, but it has yet to do so more than a year later.

“The EPA’s ongoing failure to act following our E15 notification … is nothing more than a thinly veiled disguise of their disdain towards clean, renewable, American-produced ethanol," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a separate press release. "The EPA disfavors anything that doesn’t have the word 'electric' in its name."

E15 blended fuel is typically banned from sale during summer months due to concerns about air pollution, though the federal government temporarily lifted the ban last year in an effort to ease gas prices amid high inflation. Then in May of this year, the EPA issued a temporary waiver for three weeks to allow the sale again. Hilgers argued that waiver should be made permanent.

Nebraska and Iowa are the top two ethanol producers in the country. During this year's legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill requiring all state gas stations offer the fuel.

Hilgers' office argued that allowing the year-round sale of E15 would benefit Nebraska's corn farmers and would reduce the price of gas for consumers, as ethanol-blended fuel typically costs less than standard fuel.

“The Biden Administration knows that increasing access to E15 will help consumers obtain some relief from the rising cost of gasoline, provide support for our farmers, and strengthen US energy security during a turbulent time,” Hilgers said in the press release.