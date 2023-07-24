The Nebraska Area Health Education Center Scholars Program, based at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, recently graduated 51 students.

The two-year program, part of a national initiative, prepares health profession students to serve in rural and urban underserved areas of the state.

The 2023 class of AHEC Scholars includes health professions students in dentistry, nursing, paramedic, pharmacy, physical therapy, physical therapy assistant, physician assistant, medicine, radiologic technology and speech therapy. The graduates represent health profession programs at Central Community College, Northeast Community College, Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology, Southeast Community College, University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Western Nebraska Community College.

During the two-year program, students engaged with a variety of health professionals, community leaders and potential employers. They gained insight into health care issues, cultural and environmental factors, and community resources in Nebraska to better understand future patients and communities they will serve.

The AHEC Scholars Program is a part of the Nebraska AHEC Program, which is based in the UNMC Department of Family Medicine. The program is designed to continue working with rural and underserved communities across the state through five AHEC centers that collectively serve all 93 counties. Regional AHEC centers include Nebraska Panhandle AHEC in Scottsbluff, Northern Nebraska AHEC in Norfolk, Central Nebraska AHEC at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Southeast Nebraska AHEC at Southeast Community College and Omaha AHEC at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The 2023 graduates from the York area include: Delaney Carlstrom of Polk, University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Allied Health, Radiologic Technology Program.