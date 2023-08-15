SEWARD — The Nebraska Archaeological Society (NAS) invites the public to attend the fourteenth annual Nebraska Artifact Show to be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Seward County Fairgrounds (Harvest Hall) in Seward Nebraska. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Adult admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free.

There will be up to 100 tables of prehistoric artifacts on display from seven Great Plains states. A number of the artifact collections at this show are considered world class in quality and are rarely available for public viewing.

At 1:30 p.m. Dr. Todd Surovell of the University of Wyoming will give a presentation entitled “First Peoples of the Rocky Mountain West at the La Prele Mammoth Site”. Nearly 13,000 years ago in the greater North Platte valley of Converse County Wyoming, a group of humans killed a subadult Columbian mammoth and established a camp nearby. Since 1987, archaeologists from the University of Wyoming have been investigating the physical remains the first inhabitants of the area left behind. In the nearly 40 years since the site’s discovery, our understanding of the site has changed dramatically. Every season of investigation has yielded surprising findings, lending new insights into the technology, subsistence, and mobility of the first peoples to have entered the region. In this talk, Dr. Surovell will provide an overview of the work at the site and what has been learned.

Throughout the day expert flint-knapper Jack Webster will demonstrate the techniques he uses to form a simple piece of flint into a useful stone tool. Additionally, professional archaeologists from the Nebraska State Historical Society and the Nebraska Association of Professional Archaeologists attending the show; this is a wonderful opportunity for attendees to bring personal artifacts to be identified and to have their individual questions answered.

Everyone is invited to join in on this educational, fun family event, so plan to come and browse the displays, listen to the special guest speaker and talk with other experts. Food and refreshments will be available for and the proceeds will benefit a local 4-H youth group.

The Nebraska Artifact Show is a non-commercial show sponsored by the Nebraska Archaeological Society. No buying or selling of antiquities is permitted.

For additional information concerning the show call Mr. Dick Eckles (402) 225-2525 or visit the Society’s web site at:http://web.nas.googlepages.com.