Nebraska’s 988 suicide prevention and mental health crisis line marked its first anniversary Sunday having handled double the number of calls answered by its predecessor.

The year-old operation is part of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a national effort organized at the state level to meet the growing need for crisis intervention and save lives.

Michelle Nunemaker, 988 Nebraska state administrator with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the national nature of the lifeline has brought attention to it.

But the main reason the Nebraska line has received so many more calls is because 988 is more than just a suicide prevention lifeline, she said. It handles mental health and substance abuse crises, which expands the pool of callers.

Tony Green, interim director of the agency’s behavioral health division, said the free service is a vital resource in Nebraska and across the nation.

“It is important to remember that no matter your situation, you are not alone, and that help is available and effective,” he said in a statement.

Boys Town National Hotline in Omaha serves as the call center for the 988 line, Nunemaker said. Before 988 launched in July 2022, Boys Town was the call center for the Suicide Prevention Hotline. During 2021, that line received 8,777 calls. Between July 16, 2022 and June 30, the 988 Nebraska line received 18,300 calls, more than twice the number the suicide line received the year before.

Boys Town also continues to staff the Nebraska Family Helpline, which continues to receive a high volume of calls, Nunemaker said. It’s dedicated to parenting and family issues. Crisis counselors are cross-trained on both lines to provide consistency for individuals and families using both the family helpline and 988.

Nationally, 988 has answered nearly 5 million calls, chats and texts, nearly 2 million more than in the prior 12 months, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The local line is staffed by trained crisis counselors who can assess callers’ safety, de-escalate crises, create safety plans and provide resources and referrals. When appropriate and when callers agree, they also can activate local Mobile Crisis Response Teams. The teams — there is one in each of the state’s six behavioral health regions — are made up of mental health professionals who can meet with callers in person, by phone or via telehealth.

Nunemaker said the call center’s average answer rate is nearly 96%, meaning counselors are picking up 96% of calls. When they are not available, the call rolls to a backup network. Calls still get answered, they just don’t get answered in Nebraska. The initial answer rate goal was 90% or more.

They had a different goal for text and chat, which was 80%. The average answer rate for chat and text both topped 88%.

“We are beyond excited to be exceeding our expectations this very first year,” Nunemaker said.

More than 96% of calls to the line are being de-escalated and managed by Boys Town crisis counselors. Fewer than 1% have resulted in activation of the mobile teams. Slightly more than 3% have resulted in the need to involve emergency medical services or law enforcement. That occurs when there is significant concern for the caller’s safety and the caller is not willing to engage with a mobile crisis team.

Nunemaker said next steps will include expanding awareness and local crisis care.

Boys Town, she said, will continue to assess call volume and staffing. Calls have leveled off recently to about 1,650 a month. The organization is seeking to hire additional counselors.

The Nebraska partners also will adjust as the national network adds more specific services, such as those for veterans, Spanish speakers and LGBTQI+ youths.

SAMHSA will be be rolling out an additional awareness campaign about the lifeline. Nunemaker said the state and its partners have learned that youths know about the line but that quite a few adults still do not. The state’s marketing efforts will focus on them and the specific populations.

Meanwhile, the state and various partners also are still building additional community-based crisis services, the places where people can go for help after the initial crisis. Those will take time.

“Honestly, the success has really come down to that collaboration between various stakeholders across the state,” Nunemaker said.