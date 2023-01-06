NDEE now accepting applications for reverse osmosis rebate program

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) is now accepting applications for the Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program.

NDEE will administer $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through rebates for private well reverse osmosis systems, which is part of a larger $4 million ARPA initiative administered by NDEE as authorized under LB 1014e Section 51.

Private well reverse osmosis system rebates are available to property owners of private wells with drinking water test levels above 10 parts per million (ppm) of nitrate. Applicants will be eligible for up to $4,000 in rebates per small treatment installation that is effective in the removal of nitrate to a level below 10 ppm. Rebate applications can include testing costs, purchase price of the system, and installation costs.

Applicants will need to ensure that their well is registered with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. Applicants will be required to submit water quality data from the State laboratory with testing results dated no earlier than January 1, 2022. Testing is available to any private citizen in the state at https://www.nebraska.gov/dhhs/water-test-kits/private.html.

Applications from property owners will also be required to contain a cost estimate from a licensed plumber, or an entity that has performed at least five successful Private Well Reverse Osmosis Small Water Treatment installations, for the installation of a reverse osmosis treatment device certified by the American National Standards Institute.

Following pre-approval, the property owner must submit adequate documentation of the treatment installation, including but not limited to proof of treatment device purchase, certified statement of and/or photographs of installation.

NDEE will disperse approved rebates following successful installation and demonstration of effective removal of nitrate to a level below 10 ppm. Follow-up testing will need to be submitted to the department to demonstrate successful removal of nitrate to a level below 10 ppm.

The application period for private well property owners opened January 1, 2023 and closes March 31, 2023; installations and follow-up testing need to be completed by September 30, 2024.

More information on the Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program, along with the application forms and an instructional video, can be found on NDEE’s website at http://dee.ne.gov/Publica.nsf/pages/22-051. Inquiries can also be made to NDEE State Revolving Fund Section Supervisor Steve McNulty at steve.mcnulty@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4200.