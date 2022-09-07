Mustangs generate very little offense in 3-0 loss at Deshler

DESHLER – McCool Junction saw its volleyball record drop to 1-5 when the Deshler Dragons defeated the Mustangs 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12 to improve to 4-4 on the year.

The Mustangs could get nothing started on offense as they finished the match with just six kills, three of those by junior McKenna Yates who was 5 of 7 on her swings.

The host Dragons hammered 22 team kills on 45 of 58 attacks with junior Allie Vieselmeyer leading the way with nine kills on 12 of 13 swings. Sophomore Jacilyn Peterson chipped in with six.

The Dragons scored 12 ace winners in the match with three each from Vieselmeyer and junior Stormi Capek. McCool Junction did not record an ace.

The Mustangs finished with three blocks. Junior Shelby Bandt had two. Yates also led the team on defense with five digs, while junior Briann Stutzman finished with four.

Setter Bailey Hall had five set assists on 30 of 33 set attempts.

Deshler’s Tiarra Schardt led the Dragons with 11 digs while senior Mallory Keen had 14 assists on 36 of 37 set attempts for Deshler.

The Mustangs will host their home triangular tonight with Exeter-Milligan and Meridian in town for the 5:30 p.m. start.