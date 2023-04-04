FRIEND – Balance was the word of the day for the McCool Junction Mustang girls as they rolled up 139 points, 59 better than second place BDS with 80.

Meridian was third with 65, fourth went to Dorchester with 59 and Macy Richardson who won four events for the Sterling Jets settled for fifth place with 55.

High Plains was sixth with 41, Exeter-Milligan scored 18 and finished eighth and Hampton ended the day with 17 points and was ninth.

McCool Junction scored in 14 of the 17 events. They picked 28 points in the relays with two wins and a second, scored 14 points in the hurdles, 52 in the field events and16 points in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races and finished with six event wins.

Senior distance runner Peyton Gerken won the 800, 1600 and 3200 to account for 30 individual points and junior McKenna Yates won the high jump and followed that up with second places in the 100, 200 plus third in the long jump for 32 individual points.

In the pole vault Ann Vodicka was second and in the discus Morgan Thieman also took second. In the 300 hurdles Shaeli Meehan picked up eight points with a second place finish.

High Plain’s scored 41 points with 29 of those coming in the running events. The best finish of the day went to Peyton Hoffman as she took second in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200. Senior Kenzie Wruble was third in the triple jump and fourth in the 300 low hurdles and Rylee Hoffman was fourth in the 100 hurdles.

Exeter-Milligan scored 16 of their 18 points in the running events with senior Jozie Kanode’s third place in the 100 hurdles the top finish for the Timberwolves.

Selah Peterson accounted for eight points with third in the 400 and fifth in the pole vault.

Hampton scored all their points in the running events with the exception of senior Lillian Dose who took fifth in the shot put.

In the 800 meters, Macy Miller took second place earning eight points, while she also picked up six more with a third in the 1600. Miller accounted for 14 of the Hawks’ 17 points.

Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction will be in Henderson for the Heartland invite on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and on Wednesday the High Plains Storm will hold their annual invite in Osceola starting at 9 a.m. Hampton and Cross County will be among the local teams in action.

Girls team scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 139; 2.BDS 80; 3.Meridian (MER) 65; 4.Dorchester (DOR) 59; 5.Sterling (STR) 55; 6.High Plains (HP) 41; 7.Diller-Odell (DO) 40; 8.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 18; 9.Hampton (HMP) 17; 10.Friend (FRE) 5.

The winners of all events and area athletes who placed.

Field Events

Pole Vault - 1.Kaylee Pribyl, MER, 11-6; 2.Anna Vodicka, MCJ, 7-6; 4.Madison Vodicka, MCJ, 6-6; 5.Selah Peterson, EM, 6-6.

Triple Jump - 1.Macy Richardson, STR, 35-5; 3.Kenzie Wruble, HP, 31-3; 4.Ella Clark, MCJ, 30-7 ¾; 5.Rylee Ackerson, HP, 27-7.

Shot Put - 1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 42-0; 5.Lillian Dose, HAM, 30-0.

High Jump - 1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 5-0; 2.Ella Clark, MCJ, 4-8.

Long Jump - 1.Macy Richardson, STR, 17-1 ¼; 3.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 14-10 ½; 5.Shelby Bandt, MCJ, 13-8 ¾.

Discus - 1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 122-09; 2.Morgan Thieman, MCJ, 95-05; 4.Emily Ackerson, HP, 92-04.

Running Events

4x100 relay - 1.BDS 55.58; 2.McCool Junction 56.11; 4.Exeter-Milligan 1:02.67 (Selah Peterson, Jozie Kanode, Alivia Luzum, Kmila Benitez); 6.Hampton 1:06.88.

4x400 relay - 1.McCool Junction 4:47.65; 3.High Plains 5:00.90.

4x800 relay - 1.McCool Junction 12:01.02.

100 hurdles - 1.Macy Richardson, STR, 15.72; 3.Jozie Kanode, EM, 18.76; 4.Rylee Hoffman, HP, 19.48; 6.Kcin Confer, HP, 20.990.

300LH - 1.Macy Richardson, STR, 47.69; 2.Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, 53.80; 3.Ella Clark, MCJ, 54.39; 4.Kenzie Wruble, HP, 55.81.

100 - 1.Braelynn Renz, BDS, 12.81; 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 12.81; 6.Gahvi Lesiak, HP, 14.10.

200 - 1.Braelynn Renz, BDS, 27.08; 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 27.37

400 - 1.Baylor Behrns, DOR, 1:05.68; 3.Selah Peterson, EM, 1:13.40; 6.Espie Lesiak, HP, 1:16.47.

800 - 1.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 2:49.21; 2.Macy Miller, HMP, 2:54.92

1600 - 1.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 6:22.33; 2.Peyton Hoffman, HP, 6:50.82; 3.Macy Miller, HMP, 6:59.53

3200 - 1.Paton Gerken, MCJ, 13:34.92; 4.Peyton Hoffman, HP, 15:06.32; 6.Sydney Huber, MCJ, 17:01.40