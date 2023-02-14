MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves found it tough sledding offensively early on Tuesday night, as the No. 4 seed in the D2-2 subdistricts gave the ball away 10 times while attempting just four total shots in the first eight minutes.

That allowed top seed McCool Junction to build an early 11-3 lead, and the hosts never looked back. Though Exeter-Milligan kept battling all the way until the end and hung around into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs led from wire to wire in a 60-39 win to punch a ticket to the subdistrict finals.

Exeter-Milligan trailed 27-12 at the break after shooting just 3 of 11 from the field in the first half. By comparison, the Mustangs knocked down half of their 22 shots in the first 16 minutes and went 3 of 8 from three. Only a 6 of 10 performance at the foul line kept the T-Wolves within shouting distance.

The visitors finally started to heat up coming out of the intermission, opening the third stanza on a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to 10 5:10 left in the period.

McCool answered back with a 10-2 run to push the cushion back up to 17, but the Timberwolves refused to fold. Back-to-back treys from Jozie Kanode and Savana Krupicka brought Exeter-Milligan to within 12 with 1:26 remaining in the period, but McKenna Yates countered with a personal 7-0 run to close the frame and put the Mustangs up by 19 entering the final eight minutes.

Exeter-Milligan never got to closer than 16 points the rest of the way as the Mustangs held serve down the stretch to punch a ticket to the subdistrict finals with a 60-39 win.

McCool was less efficient offensively in the second half but still shot 46% (23 of 50) from the floor for the game, including 7 of 17 from beyond the arc. Yates buried eight shots from the floor and splashed down a pair of buckets from downtown as the junior led all scorers with 21 points, but she was far from the Mustangs’ only offensive catalyst.

Sara Wiesheit drilled a trio of treys and netted 11 points, as did fellow junior Shelby Bandt. Ella Clark added five points for the Mustangs, while Kaeli Meehan, BriAnn Stutzman and Claire Brugger rounded out the scoring with four points apiece.

Exeter-Milligan warmed up in the second half as it connected on 10 of 20 shots over the final 16 minutes, including 3 of 4 from deep. The T-Wolves finished 13 of 32 (40.6%) from the floor for the game, and they converted on 10 of 15 chances from the charity stripe.

Krupicka poured in 12 points in the second half and finished with a team-high 16, while Kanode finished with 10 to join her in double figures. Kiley Oldehoeft tallied five points, Olivea Swanson recorded four and Kierra Papik and Malorie Staskal rounded out the offensive output with two points each.

Exeter-Milligan held an unofficial 27-20 edge on the glass, but the Mustangs offset that disadvantage by forcing 27 T-Wolf turnovers while giving the ball away just 13 times themselves.

McCool Junction advanced to Thursday’s subdistrict final with the win, where they awaited the winner of the second game between Nebraska Lutheran and Hampton. Exeter-Milligan, meanwhile, saw its season end with a 5-19 record.

The T-Wolves saw three senior suit up for the final time in their high school careers – Kanode, Swanson and Jasmine Turrubiates.