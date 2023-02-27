ELM CREEK – The McCool Junction Mustangs hung tough into the second half during Monday night’s D1-4 district final, but in the end No. 4 seed Elm Creek proved too tough. The Buffaloes outscored the Mustangs 30-16 in the second and third quarters to erase an early deficit and punch a ticket to the boys state basketball tournament with a 50-36 win.

McCool Junction proved feisty from the opening tip, taking an early 5-0 lead and carrying a 10-7 cushion into the second quarter thanks to a pair of early threes from Carson McDonald and four first-quarter points from Mapieu Kuochinin.

The Mustangs still led 13-11 with 6:47 to go until halftime after Trent Neville sank a 3-ball, but Elm Creek ripped off an 8-0 run to pull ahead.

Kiochinin and Neville knocked down buckets down the stretch in the first half to keep the Mustangs within striking distance as the Buffaloes led by just three at the intermission.

McCool climbed to within one point at 23-22 early in the third stanza, but Elm Creek countered with a 10-0 run to open up some breathing room and take a 37-26 lead into the final eight minutes.

The Mustangs never really recovered from the Buffaloes’ run in the middle of the third quarter, and the hosts – who made just 2 of 13 free throws in the first three quarters – connected on 9 of 15 chances from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes to help pull away for a 14-point victory.

In the end, McCool saw a promising first season under head coach Jabe Wurtz end one win shy of Lincoln. The Mustangs cap the year with an 18-7 record and will return a few key pieces next year must will have to replace five seniors.

The Mustangs shot 7 of 18 from the floor in the first half and 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, but they turned the ball over 14 times in the first 16 minutes to help Elm Creek rally. The visitors cleaned up the ball control with just five giveaways in the second half, but they also cooled off offensively; McCool went just 7 of 22 from the floor over the final 16 minutes and missed all seven 3-point tries.

For the game, McCool shot 14 of 40 (35%) from the floor and 4 of 15 (26.6%) from three. The Mustanfs also went 4 of 9 at the foul line.

Elm Creek, meanwhile, connected on just 1 of 10 chances from downtown but finished 18 of 29 from inside the arc and shot 48.7% (19 of 39) from the floor for the ballgame. The Buffaloes also finished 11 of 28 from the charity stripe but overcame that by attacking the glass en route to a 31-21 edge on the boards.

Carter Erickson led all scorers with 17 points in the win for Elm Creek despite converting on just 3 of 9 free throws, while Trent Watkins tallied 14 and Nikk Brumels added eight for the Buffaloes as they secured a trip to Lincoln in the second week of March for the state tournament.

Kuochinin knocked down seven shots from the floor and paced McCool with 15 points in the loss, while McDonald netted 14. However, the duo did not get much help as they combined for 29 of the Mustangs’ 36 points.

Neville canned a pair of treys and finished with six points, while John Harig added one to round out the scoring. Only four Mustangs left a mark in the scorebook Monday, and it wasn’t quite enough to secure the program’s first trip to state since 1987.

Both Kuochinin – a sophomore – and McDonald (only a freshman) will be back next winter, but the Mustangs did bid farewell to five seniors Monday night as Neville, Harig, Josh Hackett, Trenton Naber and Doniphan Bandt suited up and took the court for the final time in their prep careers.