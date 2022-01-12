Mustang boys gallop past the Cardinals 61-32

HARVARD – The McCool Junction Mustangs raced out an 18-12 lead over the host Harvard Cardinals on Tuesday night, then buried Harvard behind a 24-3 second-quarter run. The visitors cruised from there, as McCool Junction rolled to a 61-32 win and improved to 5-5 on the season.

The Mustangs shot 26 of 61 (42%) from the floor, including 5 of 16 from beyond the arc. However, they connected on just four of nine chances at the foul line.

Senior Jake Hoarty ignited the McCool Junction offense Tuesday, as he poured in 23 points. Hoarty buried 9 of 14 shots from the floor and canned all five of the Mustangs’ buckets from downtown, connecting at a 64% clip from the floor and a 63% rate from deep.

Ian Stahr joined Hoarty in double figures, as the senior drilled 5 of 10 shots from the floor and notched 10 points. Senior Isaac Stark and sophomore Ryland Garretson scored nine points apiece, while freshman Mapieu Kouchinin added eight and junior Doniphan Bandt tallied two to round out Mustang scoring.

Stahr led the McCool Junction effort on the glass, as he grabbed nine of the team’s 44 rebounds. Stark pulled down seven boards and Hoarty and Garretson added six apiece.