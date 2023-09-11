Pregnant and Deadly (2019, Suspense) Christa B. Allen, Amber Lynn Ashley LMN, 5 p.m.
Vegas Vacation (1997, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo AMC, 5 p.m.
Iron Man 3 (2013, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 6 p.m.
Jack Reacher (2012, Action) Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike Paramount, 7 p.m.
Love at First Dance (2018, Romance) Becca Tobin, Niall Matter Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011, Children) Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino Disney, 7 p.m.
Police Academy (1984, Comedy) Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall AMC, 7 p.m.
The Bodyguard (1992, Drama) Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston POP, 7 p.m.
The Surrogate Scandal (2023, Suspense) Catherine Dyer, Luisa d'Oliveira LMN, 7 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy BET, 8 p.m.
Think Like a Man Too (2014, Romance-comedy) Adam Brody, Michael Ealy VH1, 9 p.m.
Jack the Giant Slayer (2013, Fantasy) Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson TNT, 9:30 p.m.