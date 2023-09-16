Fight Club (1999, Suspense) Brad Pitt, Edward Norton Vice, 5 p.m.
Sixteen Candles (1984, Comedy) Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall Sundance, 5:30 p.m.
The Day After Tomorrow (2004, Action) Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal AMC, 5:30 p.m.
Selena (1997, Biography) Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos TBS, 6 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 6 p.m.
Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart BET, 7 p.m.
Murder on the Orient Express (2017, Mystery) Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp FXM, 7 p.m.
Ocean's Eleven (2001, Comedy-drama) George Clooney, Matt Damon TNT, 7 p.m.
Scream (1996, Horror) Neve Campbell, David Arquette BBC America, 7 p.m.
Pretty Woman (1990, Romance-comedy) Richard Gere, Julia Roberts Paramount, 7:30 p.m.
In the Heights (2021, Musical) Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera TBS, 8:30 p.m.
Scream 2 (1997, Horror) David Arquette, Neve Campbell BBC America, 9:30 p.m.