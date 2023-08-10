GENEVA — Geneva will hold a Movie In The Park on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Paul W. Curtiss Memorial Band Stand. The movie "Woodlawn" will be shown starting at dusk. Bring a lawn chair and something to drink. Popcorn will be provided for free.
Movie in the Park in Geneva
