HENDERSON -- Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet and grandmas are too.

This Valentine’s Day was special for Kelsey Bergen of Aurora who spent the day reflecting on the love of her grandmother Edith Kroeker. In January, Bergen and her mother Kathryn Goertzen, took a mother-daughter trip to the 135th Rose Parade in memory of Grandma Kroeker who passed away five years ago.

Goertzen said it was her mother’s dream to see the bloom-covered floats, the lavish horse drawn carriages and marching bands parade through Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

Goertzen said she grew up going on camping trips with her parents and siblings. They traveled to Montana, Colorado and Wyoming. As Goertzen and her siblings got older and went their ways, “it was never the right time” to plan a trip to the Rose Parade.

Goertzen said, “It was a bucket list item for her for a very long time. It was one of those beautiful events she would watch on TV during the cold, Midwest winter and would wish she was there.”

Bergen added, “I always grew up watching it with grandma. Knowing it was important to her made it that much more important to me when we went on our mother-daughter trip. It made it really special.”

Bergen remembers how close she was with Grandma Kroeker. Her grandmother helped her with sewing projects for 4-H. She never missed a holiday celebration and she made the best sack lunches for her grandchildren to take to school.

“She packed enough to feed the whole school,” said Bergen.

When Kroeker passed, Goertzen said Grandma Kroeker left money for Goertzen and her siblings. Goertzen said the money would only be used for special times like these to do with the family.

When they went to the parade, Bergen and Goertzen carried roses in remembrance of Grandma Kroeker.

Goertzen said, “Both of our anniversaries fall in December and our husbands are really good about giving us roses, so I said, ‘you know, let’s each bring a rose from our anniversary bouquets on our trip.’ What I really wanted to do was sneakily place one of our roses on a float, but we got there and each float had rope around it. There’s no way I would have taken a chance to throw it over the rope.”

Bergen said she giggled at a couple of floats. One float specifically stood out to her because it was a Snapchat filter float and it reminded her of when Grandma Kroeker and she would take Snapchat selfies.

“I chuckled at that one because there is no way my grandma would have understood the float,” said Bergen. “I took Snapchat photos with her, but it's something that my grandmother’s generation was never a part of.”

Prior to the parade, Bergen and Goertzen attended Decorating Places where the floats received their final preparations. They were able to take a “behind the scenes look” at how the vibrant floats are assembled.

Bergen said, “It was a unique experience to see the floats up close and to see the time, effort and precision that goes into making a float.”

Goertzen said, “My favorite part was seeing the floats being put together. It was fascinating to see all the flowers, sunflowers and the different grasses. One float had what looked to be a cobblestone street made out of potatoes!”

Goertzen and Bergen did some sightseeing as well. They hiked up to the Hollywood sign and carried the roses with them.

Bergen and Goertzen both agreed that if Grandma Kroeker was still alive, she would have loved that her daughter and granddaughter went on the trip.

Goertzen said, “I loved it and I think she would have loved it. I think it’s one of those one-and-done trips. It was awesome to do this with my daughter.”

Bergen said, “I think she would have been excited to see all of the pictures and hear the stories. She’d be proud to hear that we are still talking about her five years later.”