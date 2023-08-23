GRAND ISLAND -- You literally can have it made in the shade at the Nebraska State Fair — almost twice as much as before.

Knowing the importance of finding a cool spot to have a bite, take a break or watch the fair go by, fair officials have invested about $25,000 in additional shade.

“We have nearly doubled the amount of shade from last year,” said Tina Thuernagle, Director of Operations. This was in part due to feedback received from fairgoers last year.

Shade and seating are available throughout the grounds to provide a break from the summer sun. Fairgoers need only look for the canopies, which are also marked on the daily maps and in the gatebook.

In addition, most fair buildings have air conditioning and large ceiling fans. Many vendors will have cool drinks and treats available for purchase.

After a stretch of high temps, the National Weather Service predicts cooler days ahead for the stretch of the fair.

With the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” the Nebraska State Fair is August 25-September 4 in Grand Island. More information is available at StateFair.org.