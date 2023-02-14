Monarchs out-gunned in C2-7 by Cougars

Cross County girls take first step toward state in 62-34 landslide

Moseley

STROMSBURG – The Cross County girls took a lead of 13-6 at the end of the first period and still were up big when the D2-7 first round contest was over Tuesday.

The Aquinas Monarchs, try though they surely did, could not keep pace with the running offense and tight defense of the Cougars.

A Cross County free throw opened game scoring, 1-0, but Shyanne Anderson served notice right quick of what was to come on a driving bucket off a blitzkrieg break with a Cougar steal.

What was to come was 30 points from the 5-8 junior on seven twos, a trio of 3-pointers and 7-11 at the line.

As if Anderson’s 30 were not enough vexation for the Monarchs, Ema Dickey tossed in 14 more for Cross County. Six Cougars found the scoring column by the final buzzer.

The Monarchs were paced by Bianca Romshek with 14 points.

At 2:12 of the first, Anderson turned three on an old fashioned ‘and-1’ to put her team up 9-3. Dickey planted a two off the break, Lilly Peterson scored on a foxy inbounds play under the Cougar basket and the first quarter score of 13-6 was in the books.

Two treys and a 2-pointer off the break from Anderson stirred together with an Adrienne Waller bunny helped put the Cougars on top at halftime, 29-13.

The rout continued after halftime and Cross County led 49-26 after three periods.

The Cougars will return to the friendly confines of their own gym Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to take on either Centennial or Shelby-Rising City for a berth in a district championship where a ticket to state will be on the line.