YORK – The York City Council will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, April 29, with the purpose to consider appointing a new city admin…
YORK – Aaron Ogren, 32 -- formerly of Exeter, who was sentenced earlier this year in Fillmore County to a 15-20-year term for letting more tha…
YORK COUNTY – A woman has been arrested after driving dangerously in York County and then taking troopers on a high speed pursuit.
YORK – York County District Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant this week for the arrest of McLean Christiansen, 28, of York, who is ac…
Sheldon Sandall has known Karl Heine most of his 29 years and he used to joke with Heine that when Heine was ready to sell Wy-Ad Utility Contr…
The Nebraska wind seemed to be blowing a million miles an hour and the July day brought temperatures that felt as hot as the surface of the sun.
YORK – A York man has been sent to prison on numerous convictions in two separate cases that involve situations of drug possession, tampering …
YORK – A 17-year-old who was in custody of the Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center system when he overpowered the driver of a vehicle while …
YORK – York has a new city administrator.
A group of Midwestern farmers sued the federal government Thursday alleging they can't participate in a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program because they're white.