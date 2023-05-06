Hi my name is Missy. I am an almost 11 year old spayed Australian cattle dog/ terrier cross. I was... View on PetFinder
Missy
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five girls and five boys are up for Most Outstanding Male and Female Athlete of the Year.
August 7, 1925 – April 14, 2023
A predominate Class D field competed at the Paul Underwood Classic in McCool Junction on Thursday, and the Mustang boys followed up their CRC …
We reveal the secret life of the fugitive who gunned down his parents in Omaha at age 16, escaped from Nebraska’s penitentiary and disappeared.
"I've been on the job about two weeks now and thought I'd say 'hello.' ... We have an awesome team here at the News-Times," Mike Brownlee writes.