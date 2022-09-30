Miller shoulders the blame for York girls struggles at conference golf

GRAND ISLAND – Wind and gnarly rough are two combinations that a lot of golfers do not like to encounter.

On Friday the Central Conference field got a taste of both as Grand Island’s Jackrabbit Run hosted the 2022 Central Conference Golf Tournament.

York, which comes to all their meets with the goal to stay in the 300s, had a tough start to the day as they finished in fourth place overall with a team score of 420.

The Adams Central Patriots were the team champion with a score of 375, second went to Northwest with a 389 and Columbus Lakeview was third with a score of 400.

York’s Alyssa Alt and Regin Dunham, two of the team’s three seniors, were able to finish in the top 15, but Duke head coach Josh Miller said they did not have their A game. Alt finished in sixth place with a score of 96, while Dunham turned around a tough start and fired a 104 for 11th.

Senior Samantha Gibbs was 20th with a 109 and rounding out the York scoring was Milan Babcock with a 111 for 22nd. York’s fifth golfer was Lael Schwarz who shot a 123 for 32nd.

Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey was the overall individual champion with an 82, in second was Columbus Lakeview’s Hannah Kitt and Peyton Harman of Adams Central was third.

Miller said York used its short game to get them out of a lot trouble.

“Alyssa and Regin were able to finish in the top 15, but they did not have their A game. It is nice to see their short game getting them out of trouble, but ball striking is definitely not where it needs to be right now for this group,” Miller said. “I was surprised to see how tough the golf course was playing today with the windy conditions and thick rough.”

York is headed back to Jackrabbit Run on Monday for the Class B-3 District finals which will determine part of the field for the Class B State Championships at Gering’s Monument Shadows Golf Course on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11.

Teams who will be competing on Monday include; Northwest, Hastings, York, Lakeview; Aurora, Crete, Schuyler and Seward.

“I clearly did not have this team ready to compete at a level that matches our ability. That is on me and I will be working very hard over the next couple of days to figure out the best way to help this group perform closer to their potential,” commented Miller. “I believe in this group of girls and can't wait to go to battle with them again next week!”

Team scoring -1.Adams Central 375; 2.Northwest 389; 3.Columbus Lakeview 400; 4.York 420: 5.Lexington 442; 6.Seward 447; 7.Aurora 473; 8.Schuyler 566; 9. Crete NTS.