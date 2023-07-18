The Bradshaw United Methodist Church will have their Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 22nd from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at the Bradshaw Community Center during Bradshaw Days. Free will offering for Community Ministries.
