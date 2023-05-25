Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Exeter

The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 invites community members to an open house coffee at the Exeter Legion after the 10 a.m. Memorial Day Services at the Exeter Cemetery on Monday, May 29. A poppy will be offered by our junior members and everyone is welcome to this time of fellowship.

Gresham

On Monday, May 29 there will be a Memorial Day Military Service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham at 9 a.m. with service by the Davidson-Neujahr Legion Post #13 and The Sons of the American Legion. Following the service there will be a pancake breakfast at the Community Center, sponsored by the Gresham Community Club.

Henderson

Times have recently been announced for the multiple Memorial Day services to be held in Henderson on Monday, May 29. Services will be held at the following times: Friesen Cemetery, 9 a.m.; Bethesda Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Mennonite Cemetery, 11 a.m.

Ohiowa

Memorial Day services in Ohiowa will begin at 10 a.m. in the Auditorium on Monday, May 29. Tim Summers, retired Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker. In addition, the 2023 Boys State and Girls State citizens will address the audience. They are Josh Meyers, Carter O'Neel, Wyatt Ozenbaugh, and Claire Stauth. The service concludes at the Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Following the cemetery service, a hot roast beef sandwich meal (including salads and desserts) will be served until 1 p.m. PLEASE NOTE the new location for the free-will donation meal is the Auditorium (not the Legion). Proceeds from the meal will be used for the Legion kitchen upgrade.

Polk

Lemuel R. Wilcox Unit #160 of the American Legion will be hosting a Memorial Day Service in Polk on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at the Polk Community Hall. Our guest speaker will be Nick Wollenburg, York County Veteran's Service Officer. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the program.

Shickley

The American Legion Post #164, together with its Legion Auxiliary and Sons of American Legion, will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29, at the following: 5:30 p.m. — 50 Flags Veterans Memorial; 6 p.m. — Stockholm Swedish Cemetery; 6:30 p.m. — St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery; 7 p.m. â€” Zion Lutheran Cemetery; 7:30 p.m. Shickley Cemetery. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Tobias

Memorial Day celebrations will be held Memorial Day, May 29 at Atlanta Cemetery at 1 p.m. and at the Tobias Auditorium at 2 p.m. to honor all those who gave up their lives so we may keep our freedom here in the USA. Following this ceremony, there will a firing of the 21 gun Salute at the Tobias and Zion Cemeteries. This event is sponsored by the Tobias Legion and Auxiliary Unit 311. A meal will be served prior to the ceremonies at the Tobias Legion from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. with a free will donation. Let this be a day we all remember what our freedom has cost us through the sacrifice of so many veterans. Attend a ceremony in their honor this Memorial Day and may God Bless America.

York

The American Legion Post 19 will place the Avenue of Flags at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday, May 27 at 7 a.m. with removal taking place on Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. Memorial Day Services at Greenwood Cemetery will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. In case of inclement weather services will be held at the York National Guard Armory starting at 10:30 p.m.

