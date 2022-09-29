Meetings & Club Notes

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic School

YORK -- The St. Joseph Catholic School Pumpkin Sale will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. at 428 N. East Ave. in York. Purchase pumpkins of all sizes and varieties, buy a raffle ticket for the largest pumpkin and keep warm with The Pour Horse Coffee Trailer.

Milligan American Legion

MILLIGAN -- The Milligan American Legion will host their annual Stag-Stagette on Thursday, Oct. 6 and will be serving turkey and ham starting at 7 p.m.

York Young Professionals

YORK -- The York Young Professionals will host a Husker watch party and Glow Putt Putt at the York Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 5:30 p.m. Join the Young Professionals and watch the Huskers take on Rutgers, then head outside for a game of Glow Putt Putt at half-time. Putt Putt is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Friend Historical Society

FRIEND -- Save the date for Oct. 8 when the Friend Historical Society will be having a fundraiser for continued renovation of the Warren Opera House. The 7th Annual Beer & Bacon will be at the San Carlo Room (511 2nd St in Friend). Music by Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers will be going on while everyone feasts on Foods with Bacon. Tickets will be available at the Pour House or a Historical Society Member. Please make reservations 402-525-0141.

A.L.A. #218

EXETER -- The A.L.A. #218 will meet on Monday, Oct. 10 for their regular auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. at the Legion. Please all members attend for final planning of E.A.H.S. to be held on the 15th as an annual fundraiser.

William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218

EXETER -- The Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler craft show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Exeter American Legion from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. hosted by the William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218. This event was not held in 2020 or 2021 so be sure to come and see come of your favorite vendors including Balabans Summer Kitchen, Pampered Chef, Roesler’s Apples, Tupperware, Scentsy, Willow Lane Boutique, Pups Kettle Corn, pumpkins, indoor and outdoor artwork, Exeter Women’s Club pie by the slice, Watkins, FARMASI, Norwex and many more. $50 bills will be given away at 2 p.m. from a drawing of “Shoppers Cards” entered and you must be present to win. There’s no home Husker football game so be sure to come to Exeter.

Nebraska Czechs of York

YORK -- The Nebraska Czechs of York will hold their 17th annual Czechfest on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Enjoy the music, food and fun from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Coffee and kolac will be served from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Come before or after church.

Utica Senior Center

UTICA -- A potato bake will be held at the Utica Senior Center on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Waco CBO

WACO -- The Waco CBO and Nebraska Lutheran High School will host a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Waco Ball Field parking lots located at Hildas Ave. & Norval Street. Please park on the west side of the ballfield and the Trunk or Treat will be held on the east side of the ballfield. Hot apple cider, smores and popcorn will be available. If you are interested in hosting a trunk please contact Kiley Tomjack at khiden79@yahoo.com or 402.805.5765 or Atley Henderson at henderson1128@gmail.com or call 402.710.0722. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Altered Book Club

YORK -- The Altered Book Club will meet on Monday, Oct. 24 at Kilgore Memorial Library at 5 p.m. Each meeting features a Pinterest-inspired craft using parts of a book. This family-friendly event welcomes all ages (its recommended that those under 13 come with an adult). There is no fee to participate.

Fairmont Community Club

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will host a Trunk or Treat on Main Street on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 6 p.m. Community participation is encouraged. Line up by 4:45 p.m. for the event. Hot dogs will be grilled by the Fairmont Fire Department. Will not be rescheduled if inclement weather.

Geneva VFW

GENEVA -- The Veterans Memorial Park Annual Soup Supper will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Geneva VFW, located at 109 S. 10th St. in Geneva, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Three choices of soup, sandwiches and dessert will be served. A free will donation will be taken with all donations going directly to the construction of the new Veterans Memorial Park to be located at 14th and F Street west of the Lion’s Club building.