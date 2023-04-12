York County Republicans

YORK -- Tired of paying property taxes? Nebraska Senators Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran and Mike McDonnell will be presenting information on Legislative Bill #79 on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. in the 4-H building at the York County Fairgrounds. If you have any questions regarding the EPIC OPTION, this is your opportunity to get answers. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend!

Gresham Volunteer Fire Department

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham fireman’s meeting will be Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.

Fairmont American Legion

FAIRMONT -- Monday food at the Fairmont American Legion will be Applewood smoked pork loin, cheesy hashbrown casserole, green beans, dinner rolls and dessert on Monday, April 17. Serving will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Call 402.268.2811 to place an order. A Free will donation will be taken. Profits will be used to improve the kitchen/the hall and meet our yearly obligations to national and state.

Geneva Senior Center

GENEVA -- Senior Citizen Smartphone Assistance will be provided at the Geneva Senior Center on Tuesday, April 18, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is a free, open session to ask questions and get one-on-one help with your smartphone.

GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club

FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet at the senior center on Tuesday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Fairmont Community Club

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m., at the Legion, on Wednesday, April 19.

Bookworms

FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet Thursday, April 20, at 2 p.m. The book to be discussed will be “Tall Grass” by Sandra Dallas. New members are always welcome.

Geneva Senior Center

GENEVA -- Senior Citizen Smartphone Assistance will be provided at the Geneva Senior Center on Thursday, April 20, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. This is a free, open session to ask questions and get one-on-one help with your smartphone.

Fairmont Volunteer Fire Department

FAIRMONT -- A fire and rescue meeting will be held at 7 p.m., at the Fairmont fire barn, on Tuesday, April 25.

Fairmont Senior Center

FAIRMONT -- A birthday dinner will be held at the Fairmont Senior Center on Thursday, April 27.

Sons of the American Legion

FAIRMONT -- The Sons of the American Legion will meet at 5 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, at the Fairmont Legion Club.

Gresham Seniors

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Senior Dinner will be held on Monday, May 1 at noon at the Gresham Community Center.

Gresham Village Board

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Village Board will meet on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the Village Office.

Friend American Legion

FRIEND -- The Friend American Legion Hall will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Friday, May 5. Food will be served beginning at 5 p.m. until the food runs out. Margarita’s will be served. A free will donation will be taken.

Friend Historical Society

FRIEND -- The 149th Run for the Roses celebration will be held on Saturday, May 6 in the San Carlo Room, located at 511 2nd Street in Friend. Registration will be held when doors open at 11 a.m. Get your ticket and draw for your horse. Hors D’oeuvres, Derby Drinks and coffee will be served while guests browse the Style Show racks. A hat contest, Kentucky Derby trivia and silent auction will also be part of the celebration. A welcome will be given at 11:45 a.m. and at 12 noon a meal of Kentucky Hot Browns, bacon wrapped asparagus, strawberry greens salad with strawberry vinaigrette dressing and dessert will be served. Following will be a Style Show featuring clothes from Cumberland’s of Geneva. The event is sponsored by the Hospital Auxillary Thrift Shop and the Friend Historical Society. Tickets are $30 prepaid. Please RSVP by April 23 to Cindy Talley at 402.641.2978 or Brenda Bruntz at 402.641.8388.