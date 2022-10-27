Meetings & Club Notes

York Garden Club

YORK -- The York Garden Club met on Monday, Oct. 24 at Chances R. Jennifer Rees from the York County Extension office presented the program on” Worst Weeds in Your Garden” She emphasized that you should mulch and water in the fall. There were 24 members and 3 guests present. The next meeting will be on Dec. 5 at noon and will be a Christmas Brunch. The location is the “B & B on Sixth” in York.

Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Friday Night Meals are cancelled until further notice because of illness.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 2 p.m.

York Area Chamber of Commerce/YCDC

YORK -- The York Area Chamber and York County Development Corporation will hold a Supply Chain Workshop/Member Connection event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. Two speakers will discuss the struggles of the last two years and solutions for the future. A panel discussion will be held to hear from members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future. Members are invited to bring their lunch at 12 p.m. for a time to chat and connect with other members. The event is free to members and will cost $25 for non-members. Please RSVP to sarahd@yorkchamber.org by Oct. 21.

Fairmont Community Club

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will host a Trunk or Treat on Main Street on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 6 p.m. Community participation is encouraged. Line up by 4:45 p.m. for the event. Hot dogs will be grilled by the Fairmont Fire Department. Will not be rescheduled if inclement weather.

Gresham Community Club

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the west end of main street. Trunks are welcome with set up at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

Utica Senior Center

UTICA -- Joan Wells and Kris Simon will present a program, “Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West” on Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m., at the Utica Senior Center. This presentation is being made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Village of Utica Senior Center Aging Commission as part of the HN Speakers Bureau. They will tell about the cattle drives and the origin of western music while singing the songs of the early day cowboys.

York Senior Center

YORK -- York County Aging Services will present a program on Healthy Snacking at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Milligan American Legion

MILLIGAN -- The Milligan American Legion will host their annual Stag-Stagette on Thursday, Nov. 3 and will be serving beef starting at 7 p.m.

York Area Chamber of Commerce

YORK -- The York Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours Salute to Educators on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Chances R Beer Garden. There will be complimentary appetizers for those attending (while supplies last) as well as raffle prizes supporting the Chamber Scholarship Program. Join the Chamber and the Ambassadors as we show our appreciation to the educators of York County for the quality education they provide our students.

Waco Volunteer Fire Department

WACO -- The Waco Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual pancake feed on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the fire station. They will serve eggs and sausage as well. People can dine in, carry out and drive through. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Gresham American Legion

GRESHAM --Members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion are invited to a Veterans Day dinner at the Dey Warehouse on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Social hour will start at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Reservations should be made with Cindy Buss at 402-366-8513 by Thursday, Nov. 3.

York Senior Center

YORK -- BINGO with Eagles Club #3390 will be played on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the York Senior Center.

American Legion Post 19

YORK -- American Legion Post 19 will host its annual Slum Feed on Nov. 11 at the York National Guard Armory. The doors will open at 10 a.m., with the meal being served at noon and the program starting at 1 p.m.

Geneva VFW

GENEVA -- The Veterans Memorial Park Annual Soup Supper will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Geneva VFW, located at 109 S. 10th St. in Geneva, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Three choices of soup, sandwiches and dessert will be served. A free will donation will be taken with all donations going directly to the construction of the new Veterans Memorial Park to be located at 14th and F Street west of the Lion’s Club building.

York Adopt A Pet

YORK -- York Adopt A Pet is hosting a Holiday Bake & Home Decor Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Lots of goodies for your tummy, treats and toys for your pets and items for your holiday decorating. The event will be held at York Adopt-A-Pet located at 1511 N. Platte Ave. in York. All funds raised will go towards the care of the dogs and cats at York Adopt-A-Pet.

Waco CBO

WACO -- The Waco Community Betterment Organization will be hosting a soup and dessert luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Waco Community Building. Freewill donations will go toward the maintenance and improvement of the community building. The CBO is inviting community members to volunteer to bring pies and desserts and also help serve. Pies and desserts need to be dropped off at the CBO building earlier that morning. The CBO will provide the soups (chili, chicken noodle and baked potato).

Tobias American Legion

TOBIAS -- Tobias American Legion and Auxiliary and Sons of Amerian Legion will hold its annual Veteran's Day Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to honor Veterans who gave up so much for us to enjoy our freedom. A turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served offering a free meal to all Veterans. A free will donation is offered to all who wish to enjoy the meal and honor our Veterans. Following the meal, there will be a Quilts of Valor ceremony honoring five Tobias Legion members. All are invited and may God bless our Veterans.

Waco Village Board

WACO -- The Waco Village Board will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

York Senior Center

YORK -- Val Tvrdy of Four Corners Health Department will present a program on “Fall Prevention” at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

York Senior Center

YORK -- York County Aging Services will present a program titled “Getting To Know You” at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23.