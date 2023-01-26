Meetings and Club Notes

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Gresham Rural Fire Board

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Rural Fire Board will meet on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the fire station.

Fairmont Legion Auxiliary

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Legion Auxiliary Friday Foods will be serving enchiladas, lettuce, tomato, red beans and rice and a homemade dessert on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 - 7 p.m. Dine in or take out. Coffee, tea and water will be served to those eating at the hall. A free will offering will be taken. We will be serving on MONDAYS starting in February and continue through May.

York Parks & Recreation

YORK -- York Parks & Recreation will hold a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28 so grab a partner and get signed up! This is a 21+ over event (BYOB), and IDs will be checked at the door. A minimum of 4 teams is required for the tournament. Team registration forms/waivers are available online at www.cityofyork.net or at the City Auditorium. Check-in by 6 p.m. and games will start at 6:15 p.m. For rules or any other information, contact York Parks & Recreation at 402-363-2630.

York Elks Lodge

YORK -- The York Elks Lodge will hold a 5 Point Pitch Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. with the cost being $20 per person. Go to https://yorkchamber.org/young-professionals/ to register.

Fillmore County American Legion

EXETER -- The Fillmore County American Legion joint meeting will be held at the Exeter Legion Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29 with registration at 2:45 p.m. and the meeting starting at 3 p.m. Exeter, Fairmont, Geneva, Milligan, Ohiowa and Shelby Legion families are invited to attend. Soup and sandwiches will be served at the close of the meeting.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a pool tournament on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Gresham Community Club

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club Annual Members Meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center and the Director’s Meeting will follow.

York-Hamilton County Cattlemen

YORK -- The 74th annual Cattlemen’s Banquet hosted by the York-Hamilton Cattlemen has scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. The banquet will feature Rex Havens, a former college professor who has made the transition to standup comedian. Havens has appeared in clubs like the Improv, Funny Bones and Zanies, and has been on television for Showtime, Comedy Central and Comic Relief. The evening will start with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by a prime rib meal, and with entertainment and recognition of honored guests to follow. York-Hamilton’s Cattlemen’s Banquet tickets are $25 per person, or $150 banquet sponsorships that include two banquet tickets and business recognition. Tickets can be purchased from any of the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Directors or at the UNL Extension Offices in Hamilton and York Counties.

Milligan American Legion

MILLIGAN -- The Milligan American Legion will host their monthly Stag-Stagette on Thursday, Feb. 2 and will be serving beef starting at 7 p.m.

William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218

EXETER -- The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 will be having their Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser and Bake Sale on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Exeter Legion Hall from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Free will offering for meal with prices as marked. Bake sale and wine by the glass option during the meal. Everyone welcome. Snow date if Feb. 19.

Utica Unit #49 American Legion Auxiliary

UTICA -- The Utica Unit #49 American Legion Auxiliary will hold a Soup Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Utica St. Paul’s School Gym. Chili and chicken noodle soup, homemade pies and desserts will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.

Gresham Seniors

GRESHAM -- The Monthly Gresham Senior Dinner will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 at noon at the Gresham Community Center.

Gresham Village Board

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Gresham Village Office.

York Young Professionals

YORK -- The York Young Professionals are hosting Date Night at the York Country Club on Friday, Feb. 10. Join them for a meal consisting of a choice of entrée, salad, Parisienne potatoes, heri covert, honey dill carrots and dessert along with one drink and the evening’s entertainment for the price of $80 per couple. Comedian/Magician Gayle Becwar will be the evening entertainment. He brings high energy, quick wit and audience participation makes his show a favorite across the country. Touring nationally, Gayle Becwar has worked with many celebrities and has been taped for “HBO” and “Showtime” television. Register now at: https://yorkchamber.org/date-night/ and join in for a romantic Valentine’s event!

York Chamber of Commerce

YORK -- York Uncorked will take place at Kilgore Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Share the evening with your sweetheart tasting fine wines, liquors, amazing appetizers, chocolates treats and more! Advanced tickets are $25 per person or $30 at the door. Advance tickets available at Grand Central, Kilgore Memorial Library, and York Chamber of Commerce.

Friend Historical Society

FRIEND -- The Friend Historical Society will host a Valentine evening of music by the Garage Band on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the beautiful San Carlo Room at 511 Second Street in Friend. Homemade soup will be served at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Come and enjoy all types of music including classic rock & roll, country, bluegrass and blues. Contact Chere at 402.525.0141 for more information.

Gresham Parks Committee

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Parks Committee is sponsoring a Festival of Tables at the Gresham Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a social hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Join us for a night of fun, food and creativity while decorating a table the theme of your choice. The cost is $200/Table or $25/chair. All proceeds will go toward a pavilion at the Gresham Park. Sign up by January 30 by contacting Cindy Buss at 402-366-8513 or Tony Cain at 402-366-5940.

York Chamber of Commerce

YORK -- The York Home & Garden Show will be held at the Holthus Convention Center in York Feb. 17-18. Local 4-H Clubs will be collecting canned goods, household cleaning and hygiene products for local food banks during the event. The Shred Truck, sponsored by Union Bank and Trust, will be on site Friday, Feb. 17 and the York FFA Pancake Feed will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Goodwill Truck will be on site to accept donations. Go to yorkchamber.org/home-garden-show// for vendor registration and detail updates.

Henderson Chamber of Commerce

HENDERSON -- The Henderson Home Show will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Heartland Community School in Henderson.