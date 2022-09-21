Meetings and Club Notes

Stromsburg Public Library

STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Public Library will hold a Used Book Sale Sept. 26 – Oct. 8. Used books, audiobooks, DVD’s and magazines will be available. Magazines are free.

York County Aging Partners

YORK -- Devin Mueller of the York County Aging Partners will give a presentation entitled “Breakfast of Champions: Why breakfast is so important and how can it help us” at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28 starting at noon.

Friend Historical Society

FRIEND -- The Friend Historical Society is hosting Motivational Humorist Juli Burney on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at 511 2nd St. in Friend. Juli will be presenting “Those who laugh, last!” For more information call 512-574-1415 or go to our website https://www.friendnehistoricalsociety.org.

York Area Chamber

YORK -- The York Area Chamber will hold their annual Sip & Stroll event on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 – 8 p.m. in downtown York. Come stroll the downtown streets of York while enjoying live outdoor music and wine and cheese tastings at area businesses. Must be 21 years old to participate, no children allowed at the event. Tickets are available now at the Chamber office or at yorkchamber.org.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic School

YORK -- The St. Joseph Catholic School Pumpkin Sale will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. at 428 N. East Ave. in York. Purchase pumpkins of all sizes and varieties, buy a raffle ticket for the largest pumpkin and keep warm with The Pour Horse Coffee Trailer.

York Young Professionals

YORK -- The York Young Professionals will host a Husker watch party and Glow Putt Putt at the York Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 5:30 p.m. Join the Young Professionals and watch the Huskers take on Rutgers, then head outside for a game of Glow Putt Putt at half-time. Putt Putt is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Friend Historical Society

FRIEND -- Save the date for Oct. 8 when the Friend Historical Society will be having a fundraiser for continued renovation of the Warren Opera House. The 7th Annual Beer & Bacon will be at the San Carlo Room (511 2nd St in Friend). Music by Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers will be going on while everyone feasts on Foods with Bacon. Tickets will be available at the Pour House or a Historical Society Member. Please make reservations 402-525-0141.

Altered Book Club

YORK -- The Altered Book Club will meet on Monday, Oct. 24 at Kilgore Memorial Library at 5 p.m. Each meeting features a Pinterest-inspired craft using parts of a book. This family-friendly event welcomes all ages (its recommended that those under 13 come with an adult). There is no fee to participate.

Fairmont Community Club

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will host a Trunk or Treat on Main Street on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 6 p.m. Community participation is encouraged. Line up by 4:45 p.m. for the event. Hot dogs will be grilled by the Fairmont Fire Department. Will not be rescheduled if inclement weather.

Geneva VFW

GENEVA -- The Veterans Memorial Park Annual Soup Supper will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Geneva VFW, located at 109 S. 10th St. in Geneva, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Three choices of soup, sandwiches and dessert will be served. A free will donation will be taken with all donations going directly to the construction of the new Veterans Memorial Park to be located at 14th and F Street west of the Lion’s Club building.