YORK -- York Public Schools has announced Brian Gralheer, principal of West Point-Beemer High School, as the 2023-24 high school principal for the York Dukes. Gralheer is coming in with a mission to serve the students, families and the community of York with his experience, knowledge and passion for education.

The Wisner-Pilger graduate was raised by a teacher of 30-plus years. He said he was able to see the day-to-day operations of an educator. It was his mother’s work that instilled in him the impact teachers have in the everyday lives of their students.

Gralheer pursued a Bachelor of Science Secondary Education degree at the University of Nebraska Omaha. From there, he received his Master’s in Education Leadership from Doane University.

Gralheer has 10 years of education and school administration experience under his belt, as he taught science for six years at DC West High School in Valley and Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. He was also the assistant principal and activities director at Raymond Central High School, and is now completing his principal position at West Point-Beemer High School.

“As I move into my fifth school, I still have personal relationships with fantastic teachers in each of those buildings who go above and beyond for students,” said Gralheer. “There are some unbelievable teachers out there that do not get the recognition they deserve. Honestly, I’m thankful for the time I had with them to gain the experience I have.”

The community pride, the common shared purpose of helping kids, and the strong leadership in the community of York are what brought Gralheer and his family to York. He said, “I knew some of the staff prior to coming, and just hearing the comments they make about the community support is huge. I’ve seen all of the successes that this school has had athletically and academically. People who work at York Public Schools are York Dukes and they are proud of that. That sense of belonging, that sense of community, and hearing ‘once you’re here, you’re here for life’ is enticing. With that said, I have a wonderful wife, and two young kids, and I want to be a part of this.”

Gralheer values building connections. Gralheer is ready to “roll up” his sleeves and get to work in the halls of York High School. He noted the intense interview process of meeting staff, students, parents and community members had allowed him to make connections that he can build on next year.

Gralheer said, “I want to meet people and I want to build positive relationships. I want to make the best decisions possible that are going to best benefit our teachers, our staff and our kids. That’s what we are here for, that’s the business we are in. I was raised by an educator of 30 years, and ultimately it’s my ‘family business.’ My family business is serving the community and serving the kids. A lot of that starts with communicating and figuring out what the needs in the community are.”

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew added that Gralheer’s enthusiasm and his eagerness to build relationships within the district is what made him a perfect fit.

Bartholomew said, “We had a number of students, staff, parents and community members that were part of the interview process. Brian walked out of the York High School that day with a lot of connections made. The education world is a lot about connections and relationships. I knew a lot about Brian before he walked through the door, but the other groups of people only knew him by reading a piece of paper and that was it. In a short period of time, Brian did an excellent job of coming in and connecting with people and that was definitely the strongest feedback Tyler Herman and I received.”

Gralheer said he’s never “been one to settle for status quo.” He said he’s going to make decisions based on the fact there is already a solid foundation built and people are proud to be a part of that, but he recognizes there is always room for growth in the classrooms.

Gralheer said, “It’s both humbling and honoring to be put in this leadership position that can have a tremendous impact. It’s a tough position, and I have some experience in the seat itself. The principal position is one where you have the greatest impact on people, who have the greatest impact on our future. Our teachers are tasked to prepare our students for jobs that don’t even exist yet. Teachers have an impact on these students and we need to guide them on what that looks like.”

Gralheer is already looking for ways to get involved with the community of York, whether that be coaching youth sports in the future, getting involved with Rotary Club of York, or potentially getting involved with the York Chamber of Commerce.

In his free time, Gralheer loves to spend time with his family, which includes his wife Kate, who is an educator, and his two sons Luke and Rhett. He loves to play with his boys and teach them lessons in sports. Additionally, he enjoys hiking, golfing and anything that involves family and friends.

Bartholomew said, “York Public Schools is tremendously excited to have Brian join our leadership team and join our community. This is a great school district. The leadership team is important, teachers are important, our students are important, and so we really focus on our team and how we can continue to grow as an organization. That growth has to focus on our students. That’s our job as educators, is to keep that focus on where it needs to be. Personally I am excited for Brian to join our community, York is a great community. I believe he is going to come in and do an outstanding job. It’s always exciting to see someone come in and is willing to take ownership of every piece of that building.”