McCool vs Osceola GBB

OSCEOLA – The McCool Junction Mustang girls’ basketball team came into Osceola riding the high of Tuesday night’s 49-44 win over the BDS Eagles in regular season Crossroads Conference action.

On Friday night McCool Junction (12-2) took on the Osceola Bulldogs (7-5) on the eve of the Crossroads Conference Tournament which gets underway today in York at the York University Freeman Center. The Friday night matchup had originally scheduled for Thursday night, but due to the snowstorm was moved to Friday.

Some might describe Friday’s night’s game in Osceola a trap game for the Mustangs who are the No. 4 seed in the CRC Tournament. Osceola is the No. 6 seed and will play Shelby-Rising City on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Freeman Center.

Osceola gave the Mustangs all they could handle as they led at the half, before wilting in the third and fourth quarters and falling 50-32 in CRC regular season play.

With 7:01 to play in the game the Mustangs led 33-28. On two of the next three possessions down the floor for the Mustangs, the Osceola defense lost Ella Clark and Briann Stutzman and the freshman and the junior buried 3-pointers and the Mustangs led 39-30 with 5:31 to play.

The Bulldogs would never get closer than six points the remainder of the game.

After a lackluster first half and just three points, junior McKenna Yates who came in averaging 22.4 points per game ended the night with 15, but it was the inside game of junior Shelby Bandt that kept the Mustangs afloat when things were not going their way.

Bandt finished with 16 points while Stutzman added eight.

McCool Junction was 19 of 45 from the field which included 4 of 13 on 3-point shots. They were just 8 of 17 from the free throw line.

Osceola got 10 points from Emma Recker and five each from freshman Emersyn Prososki and Rori Wieseman.

Osceola outscored the Mustangs 10-5 in the second quarter, but hit just 3 of 17 shots in the second half and finished 11 of 37. The Bulldogs were 1 of 10 on 3-s and 9 of 14 at the free throw line.

Turnovers also played a huge role as the Bulldogs had 11 in the second half. McCool Junction finished with 32 rebounds to 24 for the hosts.

McCool Junction (13-2) 12 5 14 19-50

Osceola (7-6) 10 10 7 5-32

MCJ (50)- Bandt 16, Hess 2, Stutzman 8, Yates 15, Clark 3, Brugger 3, Weisheit 3. Totals-19-45 (4-13)8-17-50

OSC (32)-Prososki 5, Wieseman 5, C. Boden 2, Theis 2, Sa. Boden 4, Recker 10, Sunday 4. Totals- 11-37 (1-10) 9-14-32.