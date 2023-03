Running side by side as they leap over a hurdle are (from left) McCool Junction’s Shaeli Meehan, Exeter-Milligan senior Jozie Kanode and T-Wolves freshman Kaydence Haase. The trio went 1-2-3 in the 100-meter hurdles, with Meehan crossing the tape in 17.99 seconds to take gold, followed by Haase (18.19) and Kanode (18.82).