McCool Junction’s Trent Neville (left) and Luke Brugger run side-by-side as they round a turn during the 3200 at the Mustangs’ host tri Wednesday afternoon. Neville clocked in at 10:53.60 in the 3200 and 5:11.73 in the 1600 to sweep the distance races, while Brugger took home a pair of silvers with times of 11:00.74 and 5:11.74, respectively.