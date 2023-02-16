MCCOOL JUNCTION – Thursday night’s D2-2 subdistrict final between Nebraska Lutheran and McCool Junction got off to an auspicious start, as the two teams combined to miss their first 12 field goals.

With about three and a half minutes remaining in the opening stanza, however, the Mustangs’ offense suddenly roared to life. McCool Junction ripped off a 17-0 run over the final three minutes and change to turn what had been a 3-3 tie into a 20-3 lead after eight minutes.

The Knights never really recovered, as the Mustangs kept their hot start going en route to a 78-47 win as they clinched a spot in the district finals.

“Overall, I’m super proud of them. They played together really well offensively, making those shots after some passes, getting assists,” McCool Junction head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “Our team defense is getting there. We’re still not quite there, but we’ve been asking them to play better defense all year and we’re close. I’m proud of them for trying to buy into those things offensively and defensively and fill in some of those roles we were missing early in the season.”

McCool Junction shot over 50% from the floor in the first half, knocking down 16 of 30 shots to put Nebraska Lutheran in an insurmountable 41-13 hole at the intermission. The Knights heated up down the stretch after a 3 of 20 shooting performance in the first half with 34 points over the final 16 minutes, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make up any meaningful ground.

For the game, the Mustangs knocked down 30 of 62 shots (48.4%) from the floor, including 8 of 15 from three. The hosts also connected on 10 of 15 chances at the foul line.

“I thought we played really well. Our shots were falling, which was nice,” junior guard McKenna Yates said after the game. “We could have stepped it up more on defense, but other than that I thought we played really well. Everyone knows they can score, they know what they’re good at and we’re all confident in each other.”

Yates led the charge offensively as the junior buried 10 shots from the floor and poured in 26 points to lead all scorers. Earlier in her career Yates relied more on the 3-ball, but she only splashed down one triple Thursday night, instead doing most of her damage attacking the rim.

“She’s an excellent player, and what I like seeing the most is her ability to drive down the lane and being more than a 3-point shooter,” VanWesten said of the junior dynamo. “She’s really developed both areas of her game and can get to the free throw line as well, so she’s pretty hard to guard.”

Behind Yates, BriAnn Stutzman drilled a trio of 3-balls and finished with 14 points, while Shelby Bandt added 11 and Ella Clark netted 10 on three treys as four Mustangs cracked double figures.

Sara Weisheit tallied all seven of her points in the second quarter, Claire Brugger finished with five and Kaeli Meehan notched three. Dakota Wollenburg rounded out the offensive showing with two points.

Nebraska Lutheran shot 33.3% (15 of 45) from the floor overall and went 5 of 12 from beyond the arc, but the Knights were doomed in by their slow start. They made three total field goals in the first 16 minutes, instead doing most of their damage from the charity stripe, where they finished 12 of 20 for the ballgame.

Jasmine Malchow scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the second half and fellow senior Lily Otte followed with 11. Rebecca Hueske added 10 as three Knights finished in double figures.

Behind them, Marissa Endorf netted five points, Samantha Hueske tallied four and Rabea Ritter capped the scoring with two.

The Knights also could not overcome McCool’s 32-22 edge on the glass, and the Mustangs also won the turnover battle 29-23.

Lutheran saw its season end with an 11-11 record, as Malchow and Otte suited up and took the court for the final time in their prep careers Thursday night. However, the Knights will return everybody else for another go next winter.

McCool, meanwhile, improved to 23-2 and clinched a ticket in the district finals next Friday. The Mustangs tasted that kind of atmosphere last year as a 16-seed, but they should have a more favorable matchup next week after turning in a stellar regular season.

The Mustangs currently sit fifth in the D2 wild card race and should have a high seed next week. After the subdistrict finals win, both Yates and VanWesten pointed to last year’s loss to Elmwood-Murdock as a driving force to help the team get over the hump this season.

“We’ve got to go in thinking we have unfinished business,” Yates said. We want to make it to state, and next Friday is the big game. We have to have the mindset that we can do this and just be confident.”