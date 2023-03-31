Masters week is almost here.

This coming Sunday morning I will more than likely pour myself a cup of coffee, turn on the Golf Channel and watch the kids in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition from Augusta.

Then for the next three days I will listen to more analysis and predictions from the Golf Channel team about who is going to win that by the time the ceremonial tee-shots are hit on Thursday morning I will just be happy the tournament is getting started.

I’ll try to watch all four days of the tournament, but this week with the circumstances and the fact I’ll be working alone in the sports department, I doubt I will be able to do that. I’m sure if you read Christian’s column on Friday he will have explained the situation to you, so I won’t.

The Masters to me signifies the start of spring and for the next 4-5 months it will be the road to the FedEx Cup finals at East Lake in Atlanta.

So who are my favorites at Augusta?

Ever since Rory McIlroy had his meltdown in 2011, losing a four-stroke lead over the final nine holes, I always felt that someday he would put on the green jacket and exorcise those demons he encountered that fateful day on holes 10 through 12 where he shot 6-over to bounce himself right out of the tournament.

I think 2023 is Rory’s year. Sure Scottie Scheffler, John Rahm, Colin Morikawa and a host of others will have something to say, but Rory just seems more relaxed and he is really starting to heat up with his putter. We all know what he can do with a driver in his hand, add a hot putter and I think that combination will get Rory a green jacket.

MLB Baseball

The longest season of any professional sport got underway on Thursday with Major League Baseball.

For the next seven months 32 teams will play a combined 2,576 games plus the playoffs on the road to the 2023 World Series.

It’s difficult to predict who will make the World Series because with a seven-month season there are just way, way too many intangibles that can change the course of the season for any team.

Of course I’ll root on my Yankees and hope they can win it all, but at this point it is anyone’s guess.

If I had to make a choice right now I might go with the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Bluejays, but that is a wild guess at best.

NCAA Tournament

Short and sweet, I’ll go with the UCONN HUSKIES!

Well the weekend is here and with the temperatures predicted in the 70s for Sunday I might just get out my clubs and get them ready for the season.

Hopefully that won’t jinx us for next week.

Have a great weekend and if you are traveling just be careful and be safe.