Mary E. Willms, age 81, of York, died Monday, February 27, 2023 at York. She was born June 10, 1941 to J. Walter and Marquerite (Kennel) Doremus in Geneva.

She was united in marriage to Dwaine “Curly” Willms on June 27, 1959 in Geneva.

Mary loved her friends and was protective of her family. She enjoyed doing word games and was an avid reader.

She is survived by son, Brad Willms of Pensacola, Fla.; daughter, Kim (Ron) Diener of Johnstown, Colo.; granddaughter, Lyndsay Moony and her partner Aly Moony of Winter Haven, Fla.; two brothers and two sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother and one sister.

Mary has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to York General Hearthstone. Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com

Metz Mortuary in York is helping with arrangements.