Mary Theresa Prigioni, age 86 of York, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in York. She was born on October 27, 1935 to Frank and Ann (Keoh) Kern in Bronx, N.Y. On December 29, 1982, she was united in marriage to Julius P. Prigioni in Melbourne, Fla.

Mary previously was a Nursing Home Administrator. She enjoyed making hand crafts, jewelry, and flower arrangements, was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She loved music, especially classical and opera.

She is survived by her husband, Julius; daughter, Kathy (Ben) Redman all of York and daughter, Susan Tanner of Syracuse, N.Y.; step-children, Mariann (Jeff) Millard of South Hadley, Mass., Rita Prigioni (Larry Godding) of Parma, Italy, Julie (Jim) Reuss of Waukesha, Wis. and Robert (Beth) Prigioni of Watertown, Conn.; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Kevin Quirk.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Arborville Cemetery in Polk. Memorials may be directed to ALS of the Heartland, Tabitha Hospice or Cornerstone Caregiving. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.