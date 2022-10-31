Mary Gdowski

Mary M. Gdowski, age 86 of York, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on January 24, 1936 to Frank and Caroline (Lesiak) Knopik in Fullerton. On October 27, 1956, she was united in marriage to Benny J. Gdowski in Fullerton. Recently celebrating 66 years together.

Mary was a sales clerk at Pamida for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, also belonging to the alter society. She was a member of the York Eagle’s Club, a Husker fan, enjoyed bowling, playing cards and dancing to polka music.

She is survived by her husband, Benny J. of York; children, Ted (Deb) Gdowski of Columbus, Randy (Brandy) Gdowski of Omaha, Sharon (Scott) Baker of Littleton, Colo., Ben Gdowski of York and Vicki (Mark) Hansen of Lincoln; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Knopik of Las Cruces, N.M. and sister, Rosie Zaraba of Fullerton, nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Johnny; seven brothers and three sisters.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery east of York. A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Metz Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the rosary.

Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.