 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marvin

Marvin

Oh Marvin, you look just like Monroe, but a tad darker yellow medium coat. It would be great for them... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News